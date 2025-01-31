Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed its squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as Mohammad Rizwan leads the 15-man contingent. As announced on Friday (Jan 31), Rizwan’s Pakistan side will be without Saim Ayub while veteran batter Fakhar Zaman returns to the squad. Pakistan are the defending champions of the tournament and won the last edition in 2017, beating India in the final.

Advertisment

Pakistan reveal squad for Champions Trophy

The tournament hosts left it late as they announced the squad for the coveted tournament as they look to defend their crown. The squad consists of veteran stars like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi who have previously led Pakistan in white-ball cricket. Injury has seen Saim Ayub get ruled out of the tournament as Fakhar Zaman comes in as a potential replacement. Fakhar played a key role in Pakistan’s triumph in 2017 as they won their maiden Champions Trophy title.

On the other hand, bowling duties lie on the shoulders of Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Advertisment

Pakistan will enter the Champions Trophy as one of the favourites with a home advantage at their disposal. The Men in Green will also play against South Africa and New Zealand in the build-up to the tournament.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar to be bestowed with BCCI's Lifetime Achievement award-Reports

The same squad will also feature in the tri-series which will start on February 8 against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan will play two matches in the initial stage with the final taking place on February 14 in Karachi.

Advertisment

Interestingly, Pakistan will also start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against New Zealand on Wednesday (Feb 19) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.