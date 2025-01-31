Hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that US President Donald Trump is serious about buying Greenland and it was "not a joke," Denmark said it meant seriously that Greenland is not for sale.

Trump, since he returned to the White House, has been firm on his plan to acquire Greenland even if he would have to use military or economic power to do that.

In an interview on Thursday (Jan 30), Rubio said although the Trump administration is not conducting military action against Denmark, it can be assured that the inrest of the United States in Greenland is real.

"This is not a joke," Rubio said.

"President Trump's put out there what he intends to do, which is to purchase it," Rubio said.

"This is not about acquiring land to acquire land. This is in our national interest and it needs to be solved," he added.

'I would be more surprised if...'

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen responded to his remark and said, "I would be more surprised if he had said it was a joke."

"We seriously mean - and this is also true in Greenland - that Greenland is not for sale," he added.

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede, who expressed the desire of the island nation to be free from Denmark, also said it should be the people of Greenland who decide their fate and not Trump.

'If we are already on the hook...'

Talking about Denmark, Rubio said the US has a defence agreement with the country to protect Greenland "if it becomes under assault".

He said, "If we are already on the hook for having to do that, then we might as well have more control over what happens there."

China's interest in the island

Rubio further expressed his concerns over China's interest in Greenland. He said China is seeking Arctic access and could expand its influence in Greenland via state-run companies.

"It is completely realistic to believe that the Chinese will eventually, maybe even in the short term, try to do in Greenland what they have done at the Panama Canal and in other places," Rubio said.

US will own Greenland in 4 years?

Rubio was asked if the US would acquire Greenland in four years. The US State Secretary said, "Obviously that's the president's priority and he has made that point."

He said although the Trump administration is not yet ready to discuss the exact plan to do it, it can be assured that "four years from now, our interest in the Arctic will be more secure."

(With inputs from agencies)