Amid the constant claims and efforts by US President Donald Trump to acquire Greenland, a recent opinion poll showed that 85 per cent of citizens of Greenland do not want their island nation to be a part of the US.

Advertisment

Also read: Trump confident US will 'get Greenland,' calls Denmark's refusal 'very unfriendly'

As per a survey by pollster Verian, only 6 per cent of Greenlanders are in favour of the island becoming part of the US, with 9 per cent unsure about either situation. Verian is funded by the Danish paper Berlingske.

The poll came as Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, said Europe must “stand together” against Trump's efforts to acquire the nation.

Advertisment

After returning to the White House, Donald Trump constantly put efforts into acquiring the island, which is controlled by Denmark but enjoys a large degree of autonomy.

Also read: ‘Denmark will come along’: Trump on his plans to 'buy Greenland'

On Saturday (Jan 25), Trump said, "I think we’re going to have it,” and claimed that the Arctic island’s 57,000 residents “want to be with us”.

Advertisment

PM Mette Frederiksen, after a meeting with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz, said, "I want to ensure that all of Europe stands together. Not only in connection with the kingdom of Denmark but also more broadly.”

Also read: US Justice Department drops charges against Trump's co-defendants in record case

She further added, “Everyone in Europe can see that it will be a different collaboration with the USA now. At least these are the ones we hear from Washington about trade and economic cooperation. What the consequences of that are, we don’t know yet.”

Previously, she said that Trump would use military forces to claim the island, a claim that Trump shunned.

Also read: 'Ill-judged': Peter Mandelson flips from his past comment on Trump as US President approves him as UK envoy

(With inputs from agencies)