Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Friday (Jan 31), and both sides are working towards an early visit, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Addressing the weekly media presser, Jaiswal said, "PM and President Trump had a telephone conversation recently. The two sides are working on an early visit of the PM to the US to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Specific dates for the visit would be announced at the appropriate time."

On Tahawwur Rana

"The US Supreme Court on 21 January 2025 declined to hear a petition from the accused. We are now working with the US side on procedural issues for early extradition to India of the accused in the Mumbai terror attack," the MEA spokesperson said. India has long sought the extradition of Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin. He is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai Taj Hotel terror attack, which killed more than 160 people.

On the ongoing conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo

MEA said that they are closely following the developments in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). "We remain concerned at the deteriorating security situation. We call for a peaceful resolution of the conflict," MEA said.

Jaiswal added that the Indian Embassy in Kinshasa has issued advisories for Indians living in the Goma. "There are about 1000 Indian nationals who were living in Goma, but most of them have moved to safer places since the outbreak of the conflict. The Embassy remains in regular touch with the community for their welfare and safety," Jaiswal said.

"There are around 1200 Indian troops serving in the country as part of the United Nations MONUSCO peacekeeping mission in eastern DRC. We are in regular touch with the UN on the evolving situation in DRC," he added.

India-Bangladesh border

Jaiswal said that India and Bangladesh security chiefs will discuss border-related issues from February 17 to 20, 2025, in New Delhi. "We expect all mutually agreed-upon MOUs and Agreements to be honoured. These form the basis for structured engagements between the border guarding forces and facilitate the creation of mutually beneficial security and trade infrastructure along the border," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal also addressed the issue of Indian Nationals missing in Iran assuring that MEA is in regular contact with their families and Iranian authorities. "We are aware of these cases and we are in regular touch with the families of the three missing Indian nationals. They reportedly travelled for business purposes. Their families lost contact with them shortly after their arrival in Iran," Jaiswal said.

"The matter has been raised with the Iranian Embassy in Delhi and with the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran. MEA and the Embassy of India in Tehran remain in touch with Iranian authorities and have requested for their assistance in locating the missing nationals and ensuring their safety," MEA spokesperson added.

