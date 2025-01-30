Rwandan-backed M23 continues to advance south in DR Congo

The Rwandan-backed M23 group is advancing further south in DR Congo, local and humanitarian sources told AFP Thursday, after the group vowed it would march to the capital Kinshasa.

Advertisment

WATCH: Congo-Rwanda Conflict: Regional bloc urges DRC to engage all stakeholders

The mineral-rich east of the Democratic Republic of Congo has long been roiled by armed groups, but the resurgence and success of the M23 group has shaken the region and provoked international concern.

M23 seized two areas without a fight on Wednesday before advancing on Kalehe town, on Lake Kivu.

Advertisment

The hub is the key transit point for Goma to the north and South of Kivu's capital city Bukavu, which could also come under threat if M23 continue to push south.

Also read: At least 17 killed in DR Congo's Goma as Rwanda-backed forces seize city

"The fighting is concentrated around the mining town of Nyabibwe," roughly 100 km north of Bukavu, a civil society representative told AFP, on condition of anonymity.

Advertisment

The Congolese armed forces (FARDC), assisted by local militias and Burundian soldiers, have been deployed in the region, local and humanitarian sources said.

Also read: Clashes erupt in Goma as M23 militia, Rwandan troops seize control

In South Kivu, the Congolese army has established its main line of defence in Kavumu city, which has an airfield.

Meanwhile, some of the Goma-based Congolese forces driven out by M23 have taken refuge in Bukavu.

On Thursday, a representative of the group said the advance would continue "all the way to Kinshasa.

WATCH: Rwanda-backed M23 rebels advance as efforts to contain DRC crisis intensify