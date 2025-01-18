Deposed Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has alleged that she and her sister escaped an assassination attempt on August 5 last year, moments before she left for India amid violent student protests in the country. Hasina’s Awami League party posted an audio clip on Facebook, in which the ousted PM can be heard saying that she survived several assassination attempts throughout her political career and it was only because of God's grace that she was still alive.

"Me and my sister, Sheikh Rehana, managed to survive. We barely escaped death within a span of 20–25 minutes," Hasina said.

The Bangladeshi leader has been staying in India since she fled Dhaka in a helicopter.

In her recent allegation, the five-time PM didn’t reveal the names of alleged conspirators.

Student protests in Bangladesh

Bangladesh was rocked by massive student protests last year, sparked following announcement of a controversial quota system in government jobs. The violence claimed over 500 lives and eventually forced the PM to abandon her residence and seek refuge in India. India has not provided political asylum to Hasina, owing to the lack of required legislation for the same. However, New Delhi reportedly extended her visa earlier this month.

The move came days after the interim government in Dhaka, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, officially asked for Hasina's extradition on December 23.

The Bangladesh government wants to prosecute Hasina on charges related to her alleged involvement in incidents of violence and disappearances during the 2024 protests, which left over 500 people dead.

Earlier on Tuesday (Jan 7), Dhaka’s immigration department declared it had cancelled 97 passports, including the one held by Hasina. A spokesperson for the government said the move was in response to Hasina’s role in the disappearances and killings of students.

Hasina’s stay in India has complicated the situation and is bound to test the finesse of Indian diplomacy; however, it is unlikely to affect bilateral ties for now.

(With inputs from agencies)