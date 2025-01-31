Following Meta's recent decision to remove tampons from men's bathrooms in its offices, some employees have reportedly begun staging "quiet rebellions" by bringing in their own supplies, according to a report by The New York Times.

At the beginning of January, CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced several internal and external policy changes. These included lifting restrictions on speech to "restore free expression" across Meta's platforms and revising the company's "Hateful Conduct" policy.

One particular move that didn't sit well with some employees was the removal of sanitary products from men's bathrooms. Meta had previously provided these items for nonbinary and transgender staff members.

According to The New York Times, "To protest Zuckerberg's actions, some Meta workers soon brought their own tampons, pads and liners to the men's bathrooms, five people with knowledge of the effort said. A group of employees also circulated a petition to save the tampons."

The petition called for Meta's leadership to reinstate tampons and other menstrual products in men's bathrooms. In response, Meta’s vice president of workplace services said that the company had no plans to reverse the decision.

"The sanitary products were emblematic of the quiet rebellions that Silicon Valley workers have staged as they grapple with the rightward shift of their bosses," The New York Times reported.

While Meta's leadership is seen as publicly aligning with US President Donald Trump, some employees are engaging in "subtle acts of defiance," the report claimed.

The Times also reported that, according to an internal poll, some Meta employees were keen to ask Zuckerberg during an upcoming company Q&A how women in the organisation could contribute "masculine energy" to the workplace. This follows comments Zuckerberg made during a 10 January interview with Joe Rogan, where he stated: "Masculine energy I think is good, and obviously society has plenty of that, but I think corporate culture was really trying to get away from it."

He added, "If you’re a woman going into a company, it probably feels like it’s too masculine. There isn’t enough of the energy that you may naturally have. You want women to be able to succeed and have companies that can unlock all the value from having great people, no matter what their background or gender."

