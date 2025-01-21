Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 20) officially became the 47th President of the United States. The Republican's inauguration ceremony was a star-studded affair that featured the likes of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, foreign dignitaries like Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, among others.

Trump, a controversial figure in his own right, had a pretty calm inauguration, in huge contrast to the last US presidential inauguration, which was overcast by the Jan 6 Capitol riots. However, the glamorous event had its fair share of viral moments. Let us have a look at six such instances from the Donald Trump inauguration.

1. Trump Forgets Bible During Oath Ceremony

Donald Trump seemed to have forgotten the important custom of placing his hand on the bible while swearing in as the POTUS. Pictures from the ceremony show his wife Melania Trump standing beside him, holding two bibles, yet Trump did not put his hand on either.

2. Melania Trump's 'Hamburgler' Outfit

First Lady Melania Trump graced the inauguration event in a sharply tailored outfit that exuded 'international woman of mystery.' Her outfit, which comprised a long navy coat and matching wide-brimmed hat, triggered a meme-fest, with many comparing her ensemble to fictional characters like the 'Hamburgler,' 'Spy vs. Spy,' and others joking that she was in mourning.

3. 'Bad Boy' Zuckerberg

During the Trump inauguration ceremony, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, were seated next to each other. In a video that is now going viral, Mark, who at one point was standing next to Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez, can be seen taking a quick peek at her cleavage before looking away with a smile.

4. Donald Trump's Sword Dance

Donald Trump, during his inauguration, was presented with a cake representation of the new Air Force One design during the Commander-In-Chief inaugural ball. The US President cut the cake using a sabre, of all things…before proceeding to do a dance holding the sword. A video of this is going viral on social media.

5. Melania Trump's 'Conservative' Hat

Melania Trump's sharp‌ inauguration outfit featured a long navy coat and matching wide-brimmed hat, which shielded her eyes in most photos and even hindered her commander-in-chief husband's attempts to give her a peck before his swearing-in. Photos of the failed kiss are going viral.

6. Elon Musk's Nazi Salute

Billionaire Elon Musk, a close ally of Trump, raised eyebrows after his hand gesture sparked controversy due to its resemblance to the "sieg heil," or Nazi salute. Musk later posted on X that his opponents needed "better dirty tricks" and that "The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired."

