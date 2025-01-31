India's latest economic survey highlights steady growth in job creation and a reduction in unemployment. Beyond the numbers, the survey also sheds light on mental health issues and their economic impact.

‘The economic survey 2023-24 recognised mental well-being as an economic issue and highlighted, in some detail, the increasing prevalence of mental health issues worldwide and in India and its likely impact on the economy. It emphasised a whole of community approach to tackling mental health problems,’ it said.

Longer work hours: More productivity?

The survey mentions work-life balance as one of the criteria for stable mental health. This surely contrasts with the approach endorsed by major CEOs of the country. Giga ML co-founder and CEO Varun Vummadi becomes the latest to criticise the 'work ethics' of Indian engineers. He said in an X post, 'I’ve noticed a pattern in hiring engineers for our Indian office. Even with a base salary of ₹1 crore, many are unwilling to work hard. A significant number of engineers with 3–8 years of experience are reluctant to work six days a week.' Narayan Murthy had earlier ignited the debate on working long hours as a means to contribute to the country's economic growth. SN Subrahmanyan, chairman of Larsen & Toubro, one of India's largest infrastructure firms, went even further, asking for a 90-hour workweek.

In a highly circulated video cited by reports, Subrahmanyan expressed regret over not being able to make his employees work on Sundays. He went on to say, ‘What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?’ Subrahmanyan also cited China's workforce, claiming their 90-hour work weeks were a factor in their economic progress, and encouraged L&T employees to adopt a similar work ethic. His comments have sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning the implications on employee well-being and work-life balance.

Meanwhile, the survey supports the criticism, highlighting how longer working hours lead to mental health imbalance. ‘While the hours spent at work are informally considered a measure of productivity, a previous study has documented adverse health effects when hours exceed 55-60 per week,’ it said. ‘Individuals who spend 12 or more hours at a desk have distressed/struggling levels of mental well-being, with a mental well-being score approximately 100 points lower than those who spend less than or equal to two hours at a desk, according to the survey,’ the survey added.

The survey goes beyond personal issues, highlighting how mental well-being is crucial for economic productivity. ‘While the low levels of mental well-being are worrying, the ramifications of these trends on the economy are equally disturbing,’ it said.

A survey within the economic survey sheds light on the number of working hours a week and the relative mental health score. Those who report higher mental health scores are often more productive than those suffering from low levels of mental well-being. This survey was conducted online on 5,233 digitally-enabled individuals between 18-64 years of age.

According to the survey, Lifestyle choices and workplace culture are critical for mental well-being and, hence, productivity. ‘If India’s economic ambitions are to be met, then immediate attention must be given to lifestyle choices that are often made during childhood/ youth. Furthermore, hostile work cultures and excessive hours spent working at the desk can adversely affect mental well-being and ultimately put the brakes on the pace of economic growth,’ the survey added.