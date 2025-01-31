Karla Sofía Gascón's past has come back to haunt her amid the actress having the best moment of her life and career, as her performance in the critically acclaimed movie Emilia Perez dominates the headlines. However, during this joyful period, the internet has brought back some of the actress's old and problematic statements.

Advertisment

As Sofia's old post went viral garnering a huge backlash from netizens, the Spanish actress has issued an apology, saying, ''I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain.''

“I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt,” Gascón said.

“As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

Advertisment

As per Variety, the old posts started resurfacing after they were shared by Journalist Sarah Hagi, who called out the transgender actress for her Islamophobic posts.

Also read: Scream 7: Matthew Lillard returning to the horror franchise after 30-year hiatus

"It's so insane that karla sofía gascón still has these tweets up. straight up have never seen tweets this racist from someone actively campaigning to win an ACADEMY AWARD," Hagi wrote while sharing the screengrab of Gascón's old posts.

Advertisment

it’s so insane that karla sofía gascón still has these tweets up. straight up have never seen tweets this racist from someone actively campaigning to win an ACADEMY AWARD. there are more than a dozen… pic.twitter.com/1rcNzkJXuo — sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) January 30, 2025

Gascon's controversial comment on the Muslim community, George Floyd and more!

The controversy erupted after some old posts shared by the actress started circulating on social media, garnering a huge backlash.

In a post shared on Nov 23, 2020, Gascon wrote on a growing Muslim population in Spain, their attire and the murder of George Floyd, which inspired the famous Black Lives Matter moment.

Also read: Meet the trans actor who could make Oscar history- Karla Sofia Gascon

Commenting on the growing Muslim population in Spain, she wrote in a years-old post shared on X, “Sorry, is it just my impression or are there more and more Muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels,” she posted on Nov. 23, 2020. “Maybe next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic.”

In another post, she wrote on a long thread about her thoughts on the death of black man George Floyd.

emilia pérez’ lead actress, karla sofía gascón just deleted her racist tweet about george floyd but since i predicted she would delete it I screen recorded it. pic.twitter.com/DRdKn39dLI — َ (@chlmtslut) January 30, 2025

"Honestly, I think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider Black people to be … without rights and consider policemen to be assassins. They're all wrong," she wrote.

In a different post, she criticised the 2021 Oscar ceremony, calling it an 'ugly gala.'

¡ENVUELTA EN LA POLÉMICA! Antiguos tweets de #KarlaSofiaGascon se hicieron virales en redes sociales. En ellos la actriz lanzó fuertes comentarios en contra de la comunidad musulmana en Europa, la diversidad en los #Oscars y el caso de #GeorgeFloyd.



La comunidad pide a… pic.twitter.com/WtfrL1hIux — Gaby Meza 🍿 (@GabyMeza8) January 30, 2025

"More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn't know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M," Gascón wrote. "Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala."

Also read: Deva movie review: Shahid Kapoor's performance and swagger alone can't save this predictable actioner

Karla Sofia Gascon's Academy Nomination

Karla Sofía Gascón made history by becoming the first openly trans actress to be nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actress category. In the highly acclaimed movie, Gascón plays the role of Juan "Manitas" Del Monte, a Mexican drug kingpin.