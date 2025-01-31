The upcoming seventh instalment in the Scream franchise has just brought back one of its original cast members. Actor Matthew Lillard will be returning to the series after nearly 30 years, having last appeared in the first Scream film in 1996.

Stu Macher’s Return

Matthew Lillard originally played Stu Macher, the brother of Tatum Riley (played by Rose McGowan). Stu was revealed to be one of the masked killers in the first film and was seemingly killed off. With Lillard’s return, it will be interesting to see how the character has survived and what he has been up to over the past three decades.

Following the announcement of his return, Lillard took to Instagram to share a cryptic post, causing excitement among fans.

Scream 7’s Production and Cast

The movie underwent significant changes after actress Melissa Barrera was fired due to her public support for Palestine. Her departure led to co-lead Jenna Ortega also exiting the project, resulting in Neve Campbell stepping in as the new lead.

Scream 7 will be directed by Kevin Williamson, who directed Scream 6 and wrote the original Scream film, while Guy Busick returns to pen the screenplay.

The main cast includes Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Scream 7 will be hitting theaters on February 27, 2026.