Rumours were indeed true! Popular Indian rapper Raftaar has tied the knot with actor and fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda.

The first photos of the couple came after social media was abuzz with the news of Raftaar's marriage.

Raftaar ties knot with Manraj Jawanda

Rapper Raftaar, originally named Dilin Nair, tied the knot with Manraj on Friday, January 31, in a close-knit ceremony attended by close friends and family.

While the couple is yet to make the news official, the first photos of them have already taken the internet by storm.

The photos that have been circulating across social media show the much-in-love couple performing wedding rituals.

The couple have tied the knot in a traditional South-Indian wedding. In one picture, the rapper can be seen tying the mangalsutra around Manraj's neck. Meanwhile, in another photo, Raftaar is looking sweetly at her wife as they both perform the ritual.

So cute!!😭✨❤️🤌🏻

Nazar na lage 🥹🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿congratulations Raftaar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YxyDywCGMu — SUPER PANEER 🍋🦕 (@paneeerShwarma) January 31, 2025

Dressed in traditional South Indian attire, the couple twinned in off-white outfits. For the big day, the ''Dhaakad'' singer wore a shirt, and veshti, and accessorised his look with black sunglasses. Manraj, on the other hand, complimented him in a gorgeous silk saree with golden embroidery. She accessorised her look with gold jewellery, comprising of a necklace, Maang-tike and earrings.

Additionally, a photo of the wedding placard reading the newlywed's name has gone viral from the venue.

Before D-day, several photos from the couple's pre-wedding festivities have made their way to the internet.

Krsna and Karma in Raftaar's Haldi ceremony 😍 pic.twitter.com/ISimms9weF — K. A. R. M. A (@abishek_sama) January 30, 2025

A video went viral from Raftaar and Manraj's Haldi ceremony. In the clip, the Rapper and his fiance can be seen enjoying their day with their friend as everyone around them applies turmeric paste to each other's faces.

For the unversed, this is Rapper's second marriage. He was earlier married to Komal Vohra for five years. They got divorced in the year 2022.