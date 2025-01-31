A new week and a new set of movies and shows are here. This weekend is going to be a perfect dose of entertainment with a mix of action, romance and thriller.

In theatre, we have Shahid Kapoor's action-thriller Deva. Meanwhile, on the OTT front, a range of shows and films are available across different streaming platforms.

Allu Arjun's blockbuster hit Pushpa 2: The Rule has also made its digital debut. So those who have missed the film can enjoy the magic of Pushpa Raj from the comforts of their home.

Movies and shows to watch this weekend in Theatres and OTT

Deva

Where to watch: Theatre

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the movie featured Shahid Kapoor as a badass cop.

Packed with high-octane action scenes, the movie promises to be a cinematic experience.





Pushpa 2: The Rule

Streaming on: Netflix

After a fantastic run at the box office, Allu Arjun's widely discussed film Pushpa 2: The Rule is finally available to watch on Netflix. The OTT version of the movie comes with 23 minutes of extra footage.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie featured Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

The Storyteller

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

This is a thought-provoking drama that should be on your list. This Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain is based on Satyajit Ray's short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro.

The story revolves around Tarini (Paresh Rawal), a man who is a passionate storyteller and a wealthy businessman Ratan Garodia (Adil Hussain).

You're Cordially Invited

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

For a fun and romantic watch, try this rom-com starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. The movie's official synopsis reads, “When two weddings are accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue, each bridal party is challenged with preserving their family’s special moment while making the most of the unanticipated tight quarters.''





Bad Genius

Streaming on: Lionsgate

Sometimes, the smartest game is the most dangerous. Bad Genius returns with a thrilling new chapter, diving into the high-stakes world of academic fraud and deception. A group of gifted students, led by the cunning and brilliant Lynn (Callina Liang), masterminds an elaborate cheating scheme with global implications. As the heist escalates to new heights, friendships fracture, and the line between right and wrong blurs. Will their genius be their undoing, or is the perfect score worth the risk?





Asurado

Streaming on: Lionsgate

Power comes at a cost in Asurado. This intense South Korean action thriller follows crime boss Kang Jae-hyun (Ma Dong-seok) as he navigates a deadly prison ruled by alliances and betrayals. When a rival syndicate targets his family on the outside, Kang must rise to the top of the prison hierarchy to save them—no matter the price. Packed with gritty action and raw performances, Asurado is a relentless, high-stakes ride that grips you from start to finish.





Companion

Available on: Theatre

The fun-horror comedy starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid will give you chills and thrills at the same time. Directed by Drew Hancock, the movie revolves around some friends and how their weekend gateway takes a horror turn.