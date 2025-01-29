The wait is finally over as Avinash Tiwary and Boman Irani’s The Mehta Boys has dropped its first trailer.

Advertisment

The film promises to explore the unspoken dynamics between a father and son, offering an interesting look at the familial ties and how emotionally conflicting it can be for the same sex to show love for each other.

Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary as father-son duo

From the first look of the trailer, Avinash Tiwary looks excellent in his role as a son and does not fail to hit the ball out of the park with his excellent emotional depth as an actor. Meanwhile, Boman Irani looks convincing as a father who is at odds with his son on many fronts.

Advertisment

The 2-minute 26 second trailer shows a tumultuous relationship between a father and son, who are forced to stay together for 48 hours. During the time span, the two are compelled to face the differences in their thoughts.

Apart from Avinash Tiwary and Boman Irani, The Mehta Boys also stars Shreya Choudhary in the lead, who plays the role of Avinash's on-screen partner.

Advertisment

Watch The Mehta Boys trailer here:

Shreya, Avinash's previous works

We last saw Shreya in Amazon Prime Video’s Bandish Bandits. In the show, Shreya impressed as a star performer who realises she’s not a great singer and needs to learn music from the basics.

While Avinash excelled in his role in Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu as Qais Bhat, a man desperately in love with a woman despite facing odds from the society and families on both sides.

The Mehta Boys is special in many ways as it marks the directorial debut of Boman Irani. Produced by B Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar, The Mehta Boys is written by Academy Award winner Alex Dinelaris Jr., writer of Birdman and The Revenant.

The film premiered in several international film festivals including IFFSA Toronto and the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

The Mehta Boys will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on February 7.