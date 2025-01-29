Another star kid is making his debut in Bollywood and no prizes for guessing who is making that happen. On Wednesday, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that he will be launching Ibrahim Ali Khan. Ibrahim is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, both of whom are well-known actors in Bollywood.



Karan Johar took to his official social media handle to officially welcome Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s handsome son and Sara Ali Khan’s little brother Ibrahim to the world of movies.



KJo penned a note as he shared some stunning photos of Ibrahim. Recalling his first meeting with Amrita way back when Johar was 12 years old, the filmmaker wrote, "She treated me like her own the second we met and that was the power of her grace…which lives on through her and her children too!” Talking about Saif, Karan shared, “With Saif, it was in Anand Mahendru’s office where I first met him. Young, suave, charming & effortless…VERY much like the first time I met Ibrahim. And a strong friendship that continues from our generation to luckily our kids!!!”

The filmmaker further wrote, “I know this family for 40 years. Worked with them in different capacities - Duniya with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kurbaan with Saif and of course, Simmba with Sara followed by many more (to come!!) I know this family for the heart they have. Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens!.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan to debut in Bollywood

Ibrahim assisted Karan Johar on the sets of his last directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. He has been a favourite among the paparazzi and is often seen having a fun banter with camerapersons.



Ibrahim is the grandson of legendary actress Sharmila Tagore and iconic cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Soon after Karan announced Ibrahim’s debut, one social media user gushed, “Such a handsome boy @iakpataudi Carbon copy of Saif... All the best for your journey.. Welcome to the movies,” whereas another comment under the post read, “Saif 2.0 loadinnn…………."

Another fan wrote, “Remember having huge crush on Saif when I watched Parampara and Ashiq awara . He is exactly like his father . All the best,” whereas a comment read, “Met @iakpataudi on a short flight—such a kind, down-to-earth, and genuinely friendly celebrity. A truly simple and humble human being! Good luck! We 90’s generation are waiting for your big break! (Huge Saif ji’s fan!).”

While details of Ibrahim's debut film are still under wraps, it is being reported that the film is tentatively titled Sarzameen and also features Kajol.

