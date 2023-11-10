In pics: Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash has Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and others in attendance

Diwali celebrations are in full swing in B-town, and our favourite stars are stepping out in their fashion best. A few days after Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash, actress Sara Ali Khan hosted a Diwali get-together at her residence in Mumbai. On Thursday, Sara threw a Diwali bash, and scores of celebrities were spotted outside her residence. Dressed in their best, stars like Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Manish Malhotra were photographed arriving at the Kedarnath actress' house.

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper as he stepped out wearing a bright yellow kurta. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday stepped out wearing a pink sharara. Her beau Aditya Roy Kapur was also in attendance. The Gumrah actor was looking dashing in a maroon kurta. On the third episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan S8, Ananya indirectly confirmed her relationship with the actor.

Several inside pictures from Sara's Diwali bash have gone viral on social media. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra shared a few photos on his Instagram handle. One selfie shows him posing with Sara and Ananya.