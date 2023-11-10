Is that Anushka Sharma trying to hide her baby bump? Watch new video

Anushka Sharma is pregnant, if netizens are to be believed. Netizens couldn’t keep calm as pictures of Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma circulated on the internet as they walked hand in hand. While the two have been mum on the topic, netizens have been speculating a second baby on the way.

Did Anushka try hiding her baby bump?

Anushka Sharma was seen wearing a flowy short dress while Virat kept it casual in athleisure overalls. Anushka’s dress is black in colour so you can’t make out much. But rumours have been rife that Anushka is in her second trimester and is therefore avoiding any public appearances. It was also reported that Anushka and Virat recently visited a maternity clinic in Mumbai. The quote read, "They requested the paparazzi not to publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) × Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have a daughter

Meanwhile, the duo is parents to Vamika. Their daughter was born on January 11, 2021. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in November 2017.