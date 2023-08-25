Karan Johar to launch Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, ropes in Kajol for film

After Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim is ready to make his Bollywood debut. While we don’t have our hands on a lot of information on the Hindi film, we sure know that Karan Johar will launch the star kid. Also, Karan has roped in Kajol for the project.

The project is titled Sarzameen and will be directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani.

Ibrahim reminds fans of Saif Ali Khan's youth

The film will have no female protagonist opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan but that Kajol will play a crucial role in the scheme of things. An HT report quoted a source, “He is very warm, childish (Ibrahim). He is new to the business and has yet to catch up. He has zero attitude. Unlike some other newcomers, he isn't over-smart (or doesn't carry the star kid tag). Work-wise, he was good. And, of course, he reminds everyone of Saif Ali Khan. When he comes to the sets, it feels like Saif from 20 years ago has stepped in. He is so young and just a true carbon copy of his father.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan has always had it easy with the public. He stays away from the limelight mostly but has been in the news recently for his outings with Palak Tiwari (Shweta Tiwari’s daughter). He’s often seen hanging out with Palak, Khushi Kapoor, Mahika Rampal, and Nysa Devgn among others.

