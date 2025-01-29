It’s extremely difficult to top Sonam Kapoor when it comes to styling and making a fashion statement.

The Bollywood actress who is known for always slaying with her sartorial choices and fashion game, was recently spotted at Christian Dior’s Paris Haute Couture show.

Sonam Kapoor attended the Dior show at Paris Haute Couture Week

The actress and fashionista made a stunning statement as the first South Asian global ambassador for Christian Dior. She attended the French luxury house’s show at the ongoing Paris Couture Week in a black mesh ensemble from their Spring/ Summer 2025 collection. She paired the mesh ensemble with a faux fur coat from the Resort 2025 collection.

She kept the makeup to a neutral pink and hair away from her face. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and adorned it with black gajra (a peculiar style of flower arrangement that is used as a hair accessory in the Indian subcontinent). A gajra is usually made with real jasmine flowers for their fragrance and look. These days, gajras are also being made using cloth and other sustainable products for their longer shelf life.

Interestingly, Sonam Kapoor adorned a black gajra in place of the regular white gajra. The “kaala gajra” is from an Indian label called Diaries of Nomad. Harshita Gautam, the founder of Diaries of Nomad, said, “At first, you know, I found it very amusing."

"Who wears black flowers in the hair?” the designer told Indian Express on being approached by Sonam’s sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor.



She explained that the gajra took about four days to make with the help of 10 women.

Another Indian connect we spotted at the Dior show was the brand’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri commissioning artist Rithika Merchant to create an immersive installation, ‘The Flowers We Grew’, honouring the powerful women in her family.