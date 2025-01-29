Stree actor Abhishek Banerjee doesn’t want credit for writing the show Paatal Lok season 2 which has been making waves ever since it premiered earlier this month. The show featured Abhishek Banerjee in the first season but his character was killed off towards the climax.

The actor is now being credited for writing the second season of Paatal Lok.

Abhishek Banerjee doesn't want credit for Paatal Lok S2

The actor, however, clarified that it wasn’t him but his friend who shares his name. The actor in his usual comic style addressed the confusion and shared that he had in fact once joked that a situation like this might arise. Years ago, during their struggling days, he had joked with his friend, “You should really think about changing your name. The day I become famous, people will think I’ve written all your stuff.”

Setting the record straight, Abhishek Banerjee said that his writing skills are non-existent. “If I ever wrote something, it’d probably get rejected faster than my first audition,” he quipped.

On the other hand, writer Abhishek Banerjee is a creative genius, tirelessly crafting stories that audiences love. The actor insists that his friend deserves full credit for his work: “Trust me, if something’s well-written, it’s definitely him.”

'Two Abhisheks in Bollywood -- one writes, one acts'

Abhishek Banerjee added, “There are two Abhishek Banerjees in Bollywood—one writes, the other acts. Let’s not confuse the two. And please, give the writer Abhishek his due credit. He’s earned it!”

Abhishek Banerjee was last seen in Stree 2

Abhishek Banerjee was last seen in Stree 2 which was a blockbuster hit of 2024. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek and Aparshakti Khurana, the film struck gold at the box office and charted a new path for films of the horror-thriller genre.