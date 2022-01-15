Top 10 world news: US senators introduce new bill, Google mandates Covid testing, and more

To attract investment and aid it’s ailing economy, Pakistan on Saturday has decided to offer a permanent residency scheme for wealthy foreign nationals. Also, two senators in the United States have proposed a law aiming to end China's alleged "chokehold" on rare-earth metal supplies.

US senators introduce bill to end China's 'chokehold' on America's rare earth supplies

Two senators in the United States have proposed a law aiming to end China's alleged "chokehold" on rare-earth metal supplies.

Former Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev's family members resign from key energy sector jobs

Former Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev's in-laws have resigned from key energy sector jobs.

Man who faked his own death to evade prosecution for rape has been found alive

An American man who faked his own death to evade prosecution for rape has been found alive in the United Kingdom.

Pics: Indian Army unveils new uniform at the parade ground on Army Day

The new uniform of the Indian Army was unveiled at the parade ground on the occasion of the Army Day Parade.

To aid ailing economy, Pakistan offers permanent residency to rich foreign nationals

To attract investment and aid it’s ailing economy, Pakistan on Saturday has decided to offer a permanent residency scheme for wealthy foreign nationals. These may include Sikhs, Afghans and Chinese.

When will the pandemic end? This is what experts believe

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has brought the world to a standstill, once again - putting a pause to normal life, hampering daily routines with restrictions being imposed worldwide.

Several European nations are culling wolf population, here is why

Several European countries like Finland, Norway and Sweden are culling wolves in order to control their population.

Google mandates Covid testing for people entering its US offices

Google has announced that it will be mandating weekly Covid tests for all its employees and people entering its offices in the US.

Boris Johnson 'partygate': Resignation or police action? What could happen next?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised after reports of Downing Street parties and after-parties emerged.

Virat Kohli steps down as India's Test captain: Have absolute clarity, can't be dishonest to my team

In a shocking development, Virat Kohli has announced he will be stepping down as the captain of the Indian cricket team.