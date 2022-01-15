Pics: Indian Army unveils new uniform at the parade ground on Army Day

The new uniform of the Indian Army was unveiled at the parade ground on the occasion of the Army Day Parade. Indians celebrate January 15 as Army Day as it was this day in 1949 when late Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa took over as the first commander-in-chief of the Indian Army from British General Francis Butcher in 1949.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Designed by students from NIFT
The new uniform has been designed by a team of eight students and professors from National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). The specifications were provided by the Indian Army.
The army had been planning to change the pattern as well as the material used in the uniform. This was done to make it easy and comfortable to be worn by men and women in the Army.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Key features
The new uniform is of digital pattern like the troopers of the US Army use. Also, one of the key features of the uniform is that the soldiers will not have to tuck in the dress. In the new uniform, the belt will be under the dress.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Amalgamation of colours
The new camouflage dress is an amalgamation of colours including earthen and olive. It will be introduced in the Indian Army by August this year.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Stronger and lighter fabric
The decision to introduce the new Army battle gear was made at the last Army Commanders' Conference, according to officials. The fabric used in the making of the Army’s new combat uniform is stronger and lighter.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Climate-friendly uniform
The new combat uniform is more climate-friendly and suitable for the different kinds of terrain. This will help the Indian Army to operate in a better manner from remote locations.