Top 10 world news: US SC trashes Biden's student loan programme, Indian PM Modi talks to Putin, and more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday talked to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy to initiate a formal peace process to resolve the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The Indian leader also expressed his approval of the steps and decisions taken by the Russian leadership to tackle the failed rebellion launched by the Wagner chief. In a major development from the US, the Supreme Court on Friday trashed Biden's plan to cancel student loans worth $400 billion for millions of Americans. The decision is being seen as a major political setback for the Biden administration. Also, violent protests continued in France on the third consecutive night as well, which resulted in the arrest of more than 600 people.

PM Modi holds talk with Putin, expresses support for Russia's response to Wagner mutiny Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, voiced his support for the response by the Russian leadership to the Wagner mutiny in order to uphold law and order in the country.

US Supreme Court junks Biden's $400bn student debt cancellation plan US President Joe Biden on Friday (June 30) suffered a significant political setback as US Supreme Court overruled his key program to cancel student loans of millions of Americans.

France riots: 600 people arrested, 200 cops left injured as violence continues on third night More than 600 people have been arrested in France as violent protests continued another night following the killing of a 17-year-old boy by an on-duty police officer.

UK environment minister Zac Goldsmith resigns, accuses Rishi Sunak of neglecting climate change UK environment minister Lord Zac Goldsmith has tendered his resignation citing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's lack of interest in addressing climate change, media reports said.

Wagner Group not disbanded yet, recruitment continues across Russia: Report The Wagner Group is still recruiting mercenaries across Russia despite President Vladimir Putin's decree that the armed fighters of the group could either join military or leave for Belarus after the mutiny staged by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin last Saturday.

US all set to rejoin UNESCO six years after Trump withdrew from it The US is all set to rejoin the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) after a decade-old dispute stemming from the inclusion of Palestine as a member.

Sunak unveils historic workforce expansion plan for NHS to address staff shortages To address staff shortages and improve patient care, the British government has introduced a historic workforce hiring plan for National Health Service (NHS).

China passes new foreign policy law broadening Xi Jinping's powers to counter US China has passed a new foreign policy law that expands the authority of Chinese President Xi Jinping and is aimed at countering the US amid the escalating power struggle between the nations.

