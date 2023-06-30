China passes new foreign policy law broadening Xi Jinping's powers to counter US

China has passed a new foreign policy law that expands the authority of Chinese President Xi Jinping and is aimed at countering the US amid the escalating power struggle between the nations. Media reports said that the law aims to punish entities that act in ways deemed "detrimental" to China's interests. However, it does not provide specific guidelines on what actions cross the line.

The newly implemented law underscored China's authority to respond with "countermeasures and restrictive measure" when faced with actions that breach international law and norms, posing to "endanger China's sovereignty, security, and development interests." The state media has published a copy of the law's text, which highlights the country's determination to protect its rights and interests in the face of such violations.

This move reflects China's aggressive diplomatic approach, but the extent to which it will be actively enforced after its implementation on July 1 remains uncertain. This comes as China's is putting efforts to attract foreign investment post-COVID. Experts analyse the law and its implications Jacques deLisle, a professor of law and political science at the University of Pennsylvania, as quoted by a UK media outlet, described much of the law as "relatively empty rhetoric and largely familiar."

However, he believes it signals a more assertive foreign policy stance from China and a stronger response to the United States.

The Global Times, a state media outlet, hails the law as a "key step to enrich the legal toolbox against Western hegemony."

Recent years have witnessed strained relations between Beijing and Washington, marked by tit-for-tat trade sanctions.

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi sees the law as an important measure to strengthen the Communist Party Central Committee's centralised and unified leadership over foreign affairs, as per a Chinese local media outlet.