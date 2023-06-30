UK environment minister Zac Goldsmith resigns, accuses Rishi Sunak of neglecting Climate Change

UK environment minister Lord Zac Goldsmith has tendered his resignation citing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's lack of interest in addressing climate change, media reports said. Lord Goldsmith expressed his dismay for "uninterested" Sunak and the government's indifference toward environmental issues, which led him to find it "untenable" to continue serving as the environment minister.

His resignation letter strongly criticised the government's abandonment of environmental commitments and withdrawal of global leadership. Lord Goldsmith highlighted the abandonment of the flagship animal welfare bill and the failure to fulfill a pledge to allocate £11.6 billion of UK aid to climate and environmental initiatives.

This comes after Lord Goldsmith was accused of undermining a parliamentary investigation into former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's actions in the Partygate scandal. The committee identified Lord Goldsmith as one of ten Conservative Party members involved in an effort to interfere with the probe.

"The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our prime minister, are simply uninterested," he wrote in the resignation letter adding, "That signal, or lack of it, has trickled down through Whitehall and caused a kind of paralysis."

The resignation follows a warning from the Climate Change Committee, a government climate watchdog, which stated that the UK had lost its leadership position on climate issues. Political responses Both the Labour and Liberal Democrat parties had called for Lord Goldsmith's resignation following the publication of the Privileges Committee report. However, the prime minister Sunak's spokesperson said the PM has continued confidence in him.

As a long-standing ally of former Prime Minister Borris Johnson, Lord Goldsmith's criticisms of Rishi Sunak carry weight and may have caused significant damage. Privileges Committee Report The Privileges Committee report accused its members of facing "unprecedented and coordinated" pressure during their investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament regarding lockdown parties at Downing Street.