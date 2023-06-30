Dramatic footage shows robbers smashing windows of jewellery store in Mexico City. Watch!
Story highlights
Three men walked into an upscale jewelry store with sledgehammers and hatchets. They broke the glass windows and looted merchandise from the store before fleeing.
Three men walked into an upscale jewelry store with sledgehammers and hatchets. They broke the glass windows and looted merchandise from the store before fleeing.
Three men armed with sledgehammers and hatchets walked into an upscale mall in Mexico City and spent about a minute bashing in reinforced plate glass windows at a luxury jewellery store before snatching merchandise and fleeing.
The bizarre scene was captured on video on Monday by bystanders who posted it on social media. It showed the three men whacking away at the windows, while a fourth man, apparently armed and on the lookout, observed them quietly.
In the video, no mall security or police appear to be present on the scene.
Asalto en Antara: cuatro ladrones roban con mazos una joyería en un centro comercial de Ciudad de México. El espectacular robo se llevó a cabo en Polanco cuando todavía había clientes. No se han registrado heridos, según el alcalde— EL PAÍS México (@elpaismexico) June 27, 2023
🔗https://t.co/iP4ZARhN78 pic.twitter.com/LNRKq8Vw7Y
Watch: Two dead, two alive after Americans kidnapped in Mexico
Mexico City police chief, Omar Garcia Harfuch, wrote on his Twitter account Tuesday that police had worked through the night on the case and one suspect had been detained.
The mall is located on the edge of the upscale neighbourhood of Polanco, which has long been considered relatively safe.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE