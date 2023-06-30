Top sports stories of the day: Ashes - Lyon's injury worries Oz, Messi is here to win, says Inter Miami coach
Story highlights
Top sports stories of the day: Nathan Lyon's injury on day two has left Australia worried in Ashes while Inter Miami coach insisted that Messi and Busquets are here to win titles and not on holidays.
Top sports stories of the day: Nathan Lyon's injury on day two has left Australia worried in Ashes while Inter Miami coach insisted that Messi and Busquets are here to win titles and not on holidays.
Sri Lanka, the top side in the ongoing 2023 World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, lost their premier pacer Dushmantha Chameera to injury and replaced him with left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka. Madushanka is picked on the back of an impressive performance against the touring South Africa A side this month, picking nine wickets across three 50-over games. Besides, he also returned with four wickets in the four-day match.
Seven-time Olympic swimming gold medallist Caeleb Dressel was denied again in his bid to return to the World Championships on Thursday, finishing tied for fifth in the 100m butterfly at the US championships in Indianapolis.
Newly appointed Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino says there is no question of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets moving to South Florida to chill on South Beach. Instead, says the Argentine who was appointed on Wednesday, the pair are coming to Miami to fight for titles.
Australia dealt with an injury blow on day two of the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord’s, as spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a suspected calf injury and was helped off the field, taking no further part in the game. While official word on the nature of his injury is yet to be out, batting legend Steve Smith said it doesn’t look good and that his absence will hurt Australia in this Test.