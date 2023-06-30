Sunak unveils historic workforce expansion plan for NHS to address staff shortages

To address staff shortages and improve patient care, the British government has introduced a historic workforce hiring plan for National Health Service (NHS). NHS has faced immense pressures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading Sunak to prioritise reducing patient waiting lists as one of the key objectives for the year. "This government is making the largest single expansion in NHS education and training in its history," Sunak said in a statement adding, "This is a plan for investment and a plan for reform." Ambitious goals to increase staff The NHS currently has approximately 112,000 vacancies, a number that could more than triple by 2037 if no action is taken.

To address this, the government plans to invest £2.4 billion ($3 billion) over the next five years.

As part of the plan, the NHS aims to double the number of medical school training places to 15,000 by 2031. Additionally, there will be a 50 per cent increase in doctor training places and nearly double the number of adult nurse training places.

These initiatives are crucial in addressing the discontent among healthcare professionals over poor pay and inadequate staffing, which have hindered their ability to provide effective care.

The workforce plan is designed to alleviate the effects of the winter crisis, including treatment backlogs, staff absences, and delayed patient discharges, which have resulted in ambulance queues outside hospitals. Addressing staffing challenges to improve healthcare services Alongside measures to retain existing staff, the plan aims to provide the NHS with an additional 60,000 doctors, 170,000 nurses, and 71,000 allied health professionals by 2036/37.

NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard views this plan as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to establish sustainable staffing for the future.

While Prime Minister Sunak acknowledges that waiting lists for treatment will continue to rise in the coming months, he highlights the positive developments in reducing the number of people waiting over 18 months for treatment and improving ambulance response times.

The plan has garnered praise from politicians and health experts, with Richard Murray, head of the King's Fund health policy charity, describing it as a potential landmark moment. "A national focus on training, and reform, with some initial financial commitment from government to back the plan, should start to place the NHS workforce on a sustainable footing," he said.

However, Murray called for a sister scheme to be implemented in the broader social care sector.

The opposition Labour Party welcomes the proposals but expresses the view that they should have been delivered much earlier.