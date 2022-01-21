Top 10 world news: US & Russia meet amid Ukraine tensions, 4 Indians die at US-Canada border and more

In an attempt to defuse tensions along the Russian-Ukrainian border, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Russian colleague, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on neutral territory in Geneva on Friday in the hopes of breaking tensions on Ukraine. In other news, a latest preliminary study has revealed that Russia's Covid vaccine, Sputnik V, has shown higher Omicron-antibody levels than the Pfizer Covid vaccine.

Lavrov repeated to me that Russia has no intention to invade Ukraine: Blinken

Blinken told reporters that he and Lavorov "agreed that it's important for the diplomatic process to continue." He said it was "really up to Russia to decide which path it will pursue." Many believe that, with an estimated 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine, Moscow is planning an invasion, despite Russia's denials.

Infant among four 4 Indians freeze to death along US-Canada border, minister seeks probe

The bodies were discovered amid vast snowdrifts on Wednesday, when the temperature was -35 degrees Celsius (-31 degrees Fahrenheit), accounting for the wind, officials said. On Thursday, US authorities said a Florida man identified as Steve Shand, 47, had been charged with human smuggling in connection with the group.

Sputnik V shows higher Omicron-antibody levels than Pfizer: Study

Study's findings revealed that Omicron-specific neutralising antibodies were detected in the blood serum of 74.2 per cent of the people vaccinated with Sputnik while for Pfizer it was 56.9 per cent.

China on Arunachal boy’s kidnap: ‘Crack down on illegal border entry & exit’

As concerns remain over the abduction of 17-year-old Arunachal youth allegedly by China’s PLA army, Beijing on Friday not only continued its rhetoric of claiming India’s territory as their own, but also added that their army would “crack down on illegal border entry and exit”.

Watchdog had warned of Afghan force collapse way before US pullout

SIGAR analysed Washington’s spending and progress in Afghanistan since 2008. It has also released certain reports that highlighted corruption, Afghan and US leadership failings. It also offered recommendations on where and how to improve.

Indian govt bans 35 YouTube channels, 2 websites for running ‘anti-India’ propaganda

These websites and channels had a total of 120 million subscribers and were running fake news on former Chief of Defence Staff Late General Bipin Rawat, the ministry stated. The Indian intelligence agencies were closely monitoring these social media accounts and websites and flagged them to the ministry for immediate action, he added.

Samsung takes down ad featuring Muslim woman supporting drag queen son after backlash in Singapore

The ad, which was part of a campaign called “Listen to Your Heart”, was meant to promote the South Korean tech giant’s new wearable products, like noise-cancelling earbuds and a smart watch with a heart rate monitor. It filmed several participants’ reactions as they listened to heartfelt recorded messages from their loved ones.

A 'Royal' job: Queen Elizabeth II hiring part-time maid - but it's for minimum wage

Applicants for the part-time housekeeping assistant position would be expected to work 20 hours per week at Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse. They will be paid £9.50, which is the UK's new national minimum wage of $12.95.

UK sends 2,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion

Members of the Ranger Regiment, which is part of the army's newly formed Special Operations Brigade, were flown out aboard military jets that also delivered 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers to the country this week, Sky News reported. British surveillance aircraft have also been sighted as part of the UK's subtle but noticeable build-up of military support for Ukraine.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: This man set to contest his 94th poll, wants to lose 100 times

While many people are running for office in the hopes of winning, one person is doing so solely to lose. Hasanuram Ambedkari, an independent candidate from the Kheragarh Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, has filed his nomination papers.