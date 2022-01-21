China responds to Arunachal boy’s kidnap, says will ‘crack down on illegal border entry & exit’

As concerns remain over the abduction of 17-year-old Arunachal youth allegedly by China’s PLA army, Beijing on Friday not only continued its rhetoric of claiming India’s territory as their own, but also added that their army would “crack down on illegal border entry and exit”.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was quoted as saying, “Zangnan (southern part of Xizang) is China's territory. China always opposes India's illegal encroachment of Zangnan. The PLA controls the border according to law & cracks down on illegal border entry & exit.”

China refers to India’s northeastern Arunachal Pradesh state as Zangnan, and claims it to be part of the southern part of the Tibet region.

China’s Friday’s remark had a noticeable difference from a day earlier when it claimed that it was not aware of the disappearance of Miram Tarom.

Taron, a native of Zido village in the district, was allegedly kidnapped on January 18 from a jungle in Siyungla area, where he had gone hunting along with his friend Jhonny Yaying (27), Upper Siang district collector Shaswat Saurabh stated.

Also read | PLA allegedly 'abducts' teenager in Arunachal Pradesh; Indian Army seeks safe return home

Saurabh also said that he has found out from Yaying that it was almost dark when the Chinese soldiers surrounded them in Siyungla area, near Bishing village, news agency PTI reported.

According to news agency ANI, the Indian Army has contacted the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for assistance.

“Assistance from the PLA has been sought to locate the individual on their side and return him as per established protocol.,” PRO Defence, Tezpur, reportedly told ANI.

“17-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido, Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by Chinese PLA across the LAC. Indian Army immediately contacted PLA through hotline, assistance from PLA has been sought to locate and return him as per protocol," it said.

India and China have frequently clashed over their lengthy and disputed Himalayan border, and China claims the entirety of Arunachal Pradesh as part of its Tibet region.

There have been several instances of Indian civilians going missing near the border in recent years, which New Delhi has often said were kidnap attempts by China. Beijing denies this.

(With inputs from agencies)