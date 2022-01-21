Sputnik V shows higher Omicron-antibody levels than Pfizer: Study

A latest preliminary study has revealed that Russia's Covid vaccine, Sputnik V, shows higher Omicron-antibody levels than the Pfizer Covid vaccine. The joint Russian-Italian study was conducted by scientists from the Spallanzani Institute in Italy and Gamaleya Institute in Moscow, which also happens to be the developer of the Sputnik V vaccine.

"Today the necessity of third booster vaccination is obvious," the preliminary study.

The study involved 51 people vaccinated with Sputnik V and 17 people who were vaccinated with two shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

As a part of the study, the researchers compared the blood serum of people who had received the different vaccines. They elaborated that the samples which were taken 3-6 months after the second dose of a vaccine have shown that the levels of antibodies in people who have taken two doses of Sputnik V were more resistant to Omicron than those vaccinated with Pfizer.

Head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev, in a statement, said, "Partnership of different platforms is the key...boosting with Sputnik Light will help strengthen efficacy of other vaccines in light of combined Delta and Omicron challenge."

The study will soon seek certification by peer review.

Study's findings revealed that Omicron-specific neutralising antibodies were detected in the blood serum of 74.2 per cent of the people vaccinated with Sputnik while for Pfizer it was 56.9 per cent.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has driven a surge of cases all across the world. While most countries have imposed travel restrictions, WHO has urged nations to lift travel bans and mandatory vaccination for entry into countries.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had earlier warned global leaders that the Covid pandemic “is nowhere near over” adding that the Omicron variant is causing hospitalisations and deaths the world over.

(With inputs from agencies)