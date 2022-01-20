WHO urges countries to lift travel bans and not ask for vaccination proof for entry

Even after a surge in Omicron cases, the World Health Organisation has urged nations to lift travel bans and mandatory vaccination for entry into countries. "The failure of travel restrictions introduced after the detection and reporting of Omicron variant to limit the international spread of Omicron demonstrates the ineffectiveness of such measures over time. Travel measures should be based on risk assessments and avoid placing the financial burden on international travellers in accordance with Article 40 of the IHR," it said in a statement.

It further said that the state parties should consider a risk-based approach to the "facilitation of international travel by lifting or modifying measures, such as testing and/or quarantine requirements, when appropriate."

Apart from this, the committee praised South Africa for their rapid identification of the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had earlier warned global leaders that the Covid pandemic “is nowhere near over” adding that the Omicron variant is causing hospitalisations and deaths the world over.

“Make no mistake, Omicron is causing hospitalisations and deaths, and even the less severe cases are inundating health facilities," Tedros said.

He further added, "Omicron may be less severe, on average, but the narrative that it is a mild disease is misleading, hurts the overall response and costs more lives."

He also cautioned global leaders that “with the incredible growth of Omicron globally, new variants are likely to emerge, which is why tracking and assessment remain critical”.

(With inputs from agencies)