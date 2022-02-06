Top 10 world news: US on sending troops, Lata Mangeshkar laid to rest, and more

The United States said Sunday it was not sending troops to start a war with Russia after deploying 3,000 additional soldiers to Germany and Eastern Europe over the Ukraine standoff with Moscow. Also, legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest at Shivaji Park maidan in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

'Not sending troops to start war' with Russia in Europe, says USA

The United States said Sunday it was not sending troops to start a war with Russia after deploying 3,000 additional soldiers to Germany and Eastern Europe over the Ukraine standoff with Moscow.

Lata Mangeshkar laid to rest with full state honours, PM Modi, SRK, Sachin attend funeral

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest at Shivaji Park maidan in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): A voice of generations

India has lost its voice today. Lata Mangeshkar, 'the nightingale of India', is no more. It's a void that will never be filled by anyone - in any generation.

Chance of diplomatic solution 'higher' than military escalation: Ukraine presidency

Ukraine presidency advisor Mykhailo Podolyak has said a diplomatic solution is more likely than an attack by Russia.

Beijing Olympics 2022: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of People in Beijing.

UN chief Guterres meets Xi, says he expects China to allow 'credible' visit to Xinjiang

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Google Chrome changes logo for the first time in 8 years, netizens react

For the first time since 2014, Google Chrome is changing its logo. A designer for Google Chrome, Elvin Hu offered the first look for the logo's redesign on his Twitter handle.

In Pics | Tokyo hotel comes up with 'Lantern dining experience' to ensure safety amid a surge in cases

As a measure to protect people from Covid, hotel staff in Tokyo demonstrated the 'Lantern dining experience.' The objective is to let diners enjoy meals while protecting themselves against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Myanmar junta accused of burning hundreds of homes

Villagers in Myanmar have accused the junta troops of burning hundreds of homes in the country's northwest region.

Amazon fires: Colombia issues environmental alert over bad air quality

Bogota on Sunday issued an environmental alert over bad air quality due to the forest fires that have raged for days in Colombia's Amazon.