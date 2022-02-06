Lata Mangeshkar laid to rest with full state honours, PM Modi, SRK, Sachin attend funeral

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest at Shivaji Park maidan in Mumbai on Sunday evening.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Udhav Thackeray, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, politician Devendra Fadnavis and several other high-profile personalities attended Mangeshkar's funeral and paid their last respects to the singer.

The singer's family members, including singers Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar were present at the funeral. PM Modi was seen paying condolence to the family.

Paid my last respects to Lata Didi in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3oKNLaMySB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Mangeshkar breathed her last at 8:12 am on February 6. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in January after she tested positive for Coronavirus. While she tested negative a few days ago, she contracted pneumonia and was put on a ventilator on Saturday.



Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours. The Indian government has announced two days of state mourning to honour the Bharat Ratna awardee.