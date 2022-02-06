Did you know Lata Mangeshkar was the first Indian to perform at London's Royal Albert Hall ?

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, February 6 after a month-long battle with COVID-19. She was 92 years old.



Known as ‘the Nightingale of India’ Mangeshkar has made many records in her decade long career and was the first Indian artist ever to perform live at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.



In the year 1972, the legendary singer chose the Royal Albert Hall for her debut on the international stage.

This is my first concert outside India. I was quite nervous, but I am grateful for the warm reception, she said in her brief speech in Hindi. She performed some of her biggest Bollywood hits over the decades, including 'Aaja Re Pardesi' from 'Madhumati', 'Inhin Logon Ne' from 'Pakeezah' and 'Aayega Aanewala' from 'Mahal'.



The sell-out concert was introduced by actor Dilip Kumar, whom she referred to as her brother Yusuf Bhai.



"Just as the fragrance of a flower has no colour, just as flowing water or the breeze have no boundaries, and just as the rays of the sun have no religious divide, the voice of Lata Mangeshkar is just such a miracle of nature," said Kumar, or Yusuf Khan, in his famous introductory speech in Urdu, before he encouraged the audience to welcome the singer on stage with resounding applause.



Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar's last rites will take place at Shivaji Park at 6pm. All state ministers of Maharashtra govt will be attending the funeral. PM Modi is also likely to be a part of the ceremony. Mangeshkar will get full state honours during the cremation.



(With inputs from the agency)

