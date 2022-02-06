LIVE: Lata Mangeshkar dies, tributes pour in, latest updates

Lata Mangeshkar passes away

India's most loved singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday (February 6) at the age of 92, leaving behind a teary-eyed nation.

She passed away at 8:12am (local time) due to a multi-organ failure, said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the iconic singer in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

The government announced two days of national mourning. The national flag will fly at half-mast and the Bollywood icon will be given a funeral with state honours.

The 'Melody Queen' was conferred with the highest civilian honours of India and France.

Her body will be brought at 12.30 PM to her Peddar Road residence- Prabha Kunj- so that family members, colleagues, friends and fans can pay their last respect.

At 6:30 PM her body will be moved for last rites to Shivaji Park where the last rites will be performed.