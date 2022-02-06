LIVE: Lata Mangeshkar dies, tributes pour in, latest updates

File photo of Lata Mangeshkar. Photograph: Agencies
Feb 06, 2022, 12:59 PM
Javed Akhtar is among the millions who believe Lataji’s voice to the therapeutic. “When your morale is down or when you're not feeling well, her songs immediately restore and heal you,” he said.
Here are the 5 songs of Lataji that are known to have a healing effect
Feb 06, 2022, 12:57 PM
Lata Mangeshkar sang only one song for Guru Dutt’s entire repertoire. Here’s why
"...there was one filmmaker who could not/did not work with the Nightingale through most of his cinema, and that was Guru Dutt. In none of his magnum opuses from 'Pyasa' to 'Kagaz Ke Phool' to 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam' and 'Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi' will you find the life-giving vocals of Lata Mangeshkar," the author writes.
Feb 06, 2022, 12:51 PM
Bollywood pay tributes to Lata Mangeshkar
Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and others took to their social media handle to pay tribute to the 'Nightingale of India'.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also paid tribute on Twitter with a heartfelt post, "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti"
Feb 06, 2022, 12:49 PM
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu joined the nation in sending their condolences.
President Kovind wrote: "In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable."
PM Modi wrote: "Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades."
Feb 06, 2022, 12:37 PM
Lata Mangeshkar passes away
India's most loved singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday (February 6) at the age of 92, leaving behind a teary-eyed nation.
She passed away at 8:12am (local time) due to a multi-organ failure, said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the iconic singer in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.
The government announced two days of national mourning. The national flag will fly at half-mast and the Bollywood icon will be given a funeral with state honours.
The 'Melody Queen' was conferred with the highest civilian honours of India and France.
Her body will be brought at 12.30 PM to her Peddar Road residence- Prabha Kunj- so that family members, colleagues, friends and fans can pay their last respect.
At 6:30 PM her body will be moved for last rites to Shivaji Park where the last rites will be performed.