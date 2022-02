Lata Mangeshkar had an illustrious career spanning over seven decades, starting from her first break in the 1948 film, 'Majboor', with the song 'Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora', to the 2000s, she has sung in over a thousand Hindi films.

Remembering her, we bring you a set of rare pictures from her personal album.