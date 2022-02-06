RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn & others mourn demise of Nightingale of India

Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92. The legendary singer was admitted to the hospital in January with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

She passed away at 8:12am (local time) due to a multi-organ failure, said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the iconic singer in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Soon after the news broke out, several B-town celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and others took to their social media handle to pay tribute to the 'Nightingale of India'.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also paid tribute on Twitter with a heartfelt post, "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti"

Anil Kapoor tweeted: ''Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music. May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness.''

Sharing a throwback photo Boney Kapoor paid the tribute, ''Deeply saddened by the news of@mangeshkarlata Ji’s passing away. She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come.May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. #NightingaleofIndia #LataMangeshkar,''

Lata Mangeshkarji’s voice will always be India’s voice. Our glorious nightingale of India. Our Bharat Ratna.



Ajay Devgn tweeted, '' An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family''

AR Rehman shared his picture with Legenday singer and wrote, ''Love ,respect and prayers''.

Mangeshkar was one of the best-known and most respected playback singers of India. She has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and foreign languages, though primarily in Hindi and Marathi.