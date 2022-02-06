Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away, nation goes into mouring

India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday (February 6) at the age of 92, leaving the entire nation grieving.

The government announced two days national mourning . The national flag will fly at half mast and the Bollywood icon will be given a funeral with state honours.

She passed away at 8:12am (local time) due to a multi-organ failure, said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the iconic singer in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID-19," Samdani said.

Known as the 'Queen of Melody' and the 'Nightingale of India', Mangeshkar was one of the most loved singers in the history of the Indian music industry.

She was admitted to the hospital on January 8 after she had been diagnosed with Covid and pneumonia.

She had recovered from the deadly virus but Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Born to a family of artists and musicians, Mangeshkar joined the film industry at the age of 13 after her father's sudden demise and made her debut as playback singer in the Marathi film 'Kiti Hasaal'.

The song was, however, dropped from the final cut of that film. The same year, she made her debut as an actress in Marathi film 'Pahili Mangalaa-gau'.

Since then, Mangeshkar had a career spanning over seven decades and has sung in almost all Indian languages, becoming the musical voice of generations of Indian film heroines.

Honoured with India's highest civilian honour - the Bharat Ratna- Mangeshkar was also awarded France's highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour.

Her body will be brought at 12.30 PM to her Peddar Road residence- Prabha Kunj- so that family members, colleagues, friends and fans can pay their last respect.

At 6:30 PM her body will be moved for last rites to Shivaji Park where the last rites will be performed.

