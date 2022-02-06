Indian PM, president lead condolences on legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

On the passing of India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at the age of 92, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu joined the nation in sending their condolences on Sunday.

The iconic songstress was admitted to hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with coronavirus and pneumonia.

Breach Candy Hospital, where she undergoing treatment, said she died of multiple organ failure after Covid at 8.12 am on Sunday.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said, “Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable.”

“I am extremely saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer. India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India & across the globe with her mellifluous & sublime voice for many decades,” said Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu.

“I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mangeshkar was popular as 'Queen of Melody' and the 'Nightingale of India'. She was one of the most loved singers in the history of the Indian music industry.

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!

"Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti," said actor Akshay Kumar.

