Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday (February 6) at the age of 92, leaving the entire nation grieving.

Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12am (local time) due to a multi-organ failure.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the iconic singer in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the news of her demise.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID-19," Samdani said.

Known as the 'Queen of Melody' and the 'Nightingale of India', Mangeshkar was one of the most loved singers in the history of the Indian music industry.

She was admitted to the hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) and pneumonia.

She had recovered from the deadly virus but Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Born to a family of artists and musicians, Mangeshkar joined the film industry at the age of 13 after her father's sudden demise and made her debut as playback singer in the Marathi film 'Kiti Hasaal'. The song was though dropped from the final cut. The same year she made her debut as an actress in Marathi film 'Pahili Mangalaa-gau'.

Mangeshkar had a career spanning over 7 decades and has sung in almost all Indian languages.

Honoured with India's highest civilian honour - the Bharat Ratna- Mangeshkar was also awarded France's highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour.

Her body will be brought at 12.30 PM to her Peddar Road residence- Prabha Kunj- so that family members, colleagues, friends and fans can pay their last respect.

At 4 PM her body will be moved for last rites to Shivaji Park where the last rites will be performed.

