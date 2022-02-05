India becomes first country in world to administer COVID-19 DNA vaccine

India on Saturday became the first country in the world to administer DNA vaccine against COVID-19.

It comes as India recorded a reduction of 1,03,921 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.64 per cent, according to Union health ministry data.

Bihar | Painless and Needleless ZYCOV-D Covid Vaccine launched in Patna



Three doses will be given at intervals of 28 days and 56 days. This program has been started at 3 vaccination centers. It is good for people who are afraid of needles: Civil surgeon Dr Vibha Singh

The Indian government approved emergency use authorisation for Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine earlier this year, citing initial results from Phase III clinical trials that showed approximately 66 percent efficacy for symptomatic cases.

The ZyCoV-D, the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine, was produced by Ahmedabad-based vaccine manufacturer Zydus Cadila.

The Drugs Controller General of India has given its permission for the vaccination to be given to children aged 12 to 17.

Unlike most COVID-19 vaccines, which need two doses or even a single dose, ZyCoV-D is administered in three doses with a gap of 28 and 56 days from the first dose respectively.

Zydus Cadila's vaccine, developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, is the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorisation in India after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

According to health ministry officials, over 93 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose while over 69.8 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

"As a result of the country's solidarity and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's commitment during the Corona crisis that the country not only manufactured a vaccine but also inoculated a large part of the population in a very short time. This one year of vaccination campaign shows India's resolve," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

With health workers going door-to-door to administer shots, Indian officials are carrying out a vaccination drive in remote parts of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)