Vitamin D deficiency increases COVID-19 severity: Study

According to a study, people suffering from vitamin D deficiency were likely to develop severe COVID-19 as compared to patients who had higher levels of the vitamin.

The study by Israeli researchers found vitamin D helped a person's immune system to fight off the virus after it was measured among 1,176 patients between April 2020 to February 2021.

Vitamin D is considered a vital ingredient to keep a person's bones, teeth and muscles healthy with low levels associated with infectious diseases including cardiovascular diseases. Vitamin D deficiency also causes rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults.

Also Read: Lockdowns had little to no effect in cutting down Covid deaths, claims study

The study by researchers from Bar-Ilan University in Safed in Israel found patients with vitamin D deficiency with less than 20 ng/mL were 14 times more likely to have a severe COVID-19 than those with more than 40 ng/mL.

The study further stated that the mortality rate among patients with enough vitamin D was 2.3 per cent as compared to 25.6 per cent in the vitamin D deficient group.

Also Read: Omicron BA.2: South Africa sees a rise in sub-variant cases

"Our results suggest that it is advisable to maintain normal levels of vitamin D. This will be beneficial to those who contract the virus," Amiel Dror from Bar-Ilan University said, adding,"There is a clear consensus for vitamin D supplementation on a regular basis as advised by local health authorities as well as global health organisations."

The study said vitamin D deficiency was a "predictive risk factor" in COVID-19 clinical disease course and mortality while adding that research found a "new dimension" but added that it is still unclear why some people suffer from severe COVID-19 infection while others do not.

The "sunshine vitamin" is found in sunlight including in oily fish namely mackerel, salmon, sardines including in egg yolks, liver and red meat.

(With inputs from Agencies)