Google Chrome changes logo for the first time in 8 years, netizens react

For the first time since 2014, Google Chrome is changing its logo. A designer for Google Chrome, Elvin Hu offered the first look for the logo's redesign on his Twitter handle.

"We’re refreshing Chrome’s brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon," Elvin wrote.

We simplified the main brand icon by removing the shadows, refining the proportions and brightening the colors, to align with Google's more modern brand expression. pic.twitter.com/Hyig51gqJq — Elvin 🌈 (@elvin_not_11) February 4, 2022 ×

In the new logo, the three colours - red, yellow, and green are simply flat and do not have any shadow. Also, the blue circle in the middle seems to be bigger and brighter.

Image Credits: Twitter

Taking to his Twitter, Elvin mentioned that placing certain shades of green and red next to each other created an unpleasant colour vibration. Therefore, the team introduced a very subtle gradient to the main icon.

The team has also created OS-specific customisations, meaning, it will look more colourful to complement the other system icons but on macOS, the logo will have a small shadow.

The Windows 10 and 11 version has a more dramatic gradient.

Explaining the reason behind the change, Elvin said, “You might ask, “why bother with sth. so subtle?” We tailor Chrome’s experience to each OS, with features like Native Window Occlusion on Windows, day-one M1 support on macOS, Widgets on iOS/Android, and Material You on Android. We want our brand to convey the same level of care.”

The change in logo sparked tons of reactions on social media as netizens believe that the difference between the old and new logo is not noticeable.

