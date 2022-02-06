UN chief Guterres meets Xi, says he expects China to allow 'credible' visit to Xinjiang

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. During the meeting, he expressed his expectation that the UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet will be allowed to make a “credible” visit to China. The visit will also include a stop in the Xinjiang region.

As per the readout of their talks, the UN chief “expressed his expectation that the contacts between the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Chinese authorities will allow for a credible visit of the High Commissioner to China, including Xinjiang.”

So far, China has denied Bachelet an independent visit to Xinjiang.

China has been called out for violating human rights in its Xinjiang region. The country has been accused of unlawfully imprisoning up to 1.8 million Uyghurs, and several other Muslim minorities in mass detention camps in Xinjiang.

China, however, has denied all of these accusations.

As per campaigners, at least one million, mostly Muslim minorities, have been imprisoned in re-education camps in Xinjiang.

A statement by the UN says that during the meeting with Xi, Guterres “expressed the wish for enhanced cooperation between the United Nations and the People’s Republic of China in all the pillars of the Organisation’s work – peace and security, sustainable development, including climate change and biodiversity, and human rights.”

(With inputs from agencies)