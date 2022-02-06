In Pics | Tokyo hotel comes up with 'Lantern dining experience' to ensure safety amid a surge in cases

As a measure to protect people from Covid, hotel staff in Tokyo demonstrated the 'Lantern dining experience.'
The objective is to let diners enjoy meals while protecting themselves against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The idea is to wear lantern-shaped transparent partitions which are created by Japan’s traditional craftsman.
Also, guests who are staying at the hotel and paying about 260 USD as a venue charge can invite others to dine with them.
This comes in as Japan's Covid cases tally crosses over 100,000 cases on Saturday.
The Tokyo government confirmed 21,122 new cases. This is the capital's second highest daily tally and a significant rise.
While Osaka prefecture recorded 23 deaths and 10,918 cases, the Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures each saw record numbers of new infections with totals of 9,097 and 7,358, respectively.
A surge in cases is seen due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
The new Covid wave has hit schools and day cares. Most of the Japan remains under a quasi-emergency.