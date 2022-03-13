Top 10 world news: US journalist reportedly shot dead in Ukraine, and more

A US journalist was shot dead and another wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline northwest suburb of Kyiv. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Russia can plan chemical weapons operations under the fabrication of lies about biological weapons laboratories.

Danylo Shapovalov, a surgeon volunteering for the Ukrainian territorial defence, said one of the Americans died instantly and he had treated the other.

Russia may use chemical weapons, says NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg

"We have a responsibility to prevent this conflict from escalating beyond Ukraine's borders to becoming a full-fledged war between Russia and NATO," the NATO chief said.

Russia conducts airstrike on Ukrainian military target near Poland, 9 dead

Russia on Sunday (March 13) launched an attack on Ukrainian military training ground which is closer to Poland. The training ground is located in Ukraine's western city of Lviv.

Russia says nearly half its reserves are frozen, counts on ties with China

Russia said on Sunday that it was counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from Western sanctions, which it said had frozen nearly half of its gold and foreign currency reserves.

Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea

Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB) has confirmed that a Chinese military aircraft crashed into the South China Sea.

Finland starts much-delayed nuclear plant, brings respite to power market

Finland's much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor started test production, operator TVO said, delivering power to the national grid which over time is expected to reduce the need for electricity imports and lead to lower prices.

Florida governor DeSantis criticises 'woke' Disney, claims it has cozy ties with China

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has criticised Disney for being ''woke'' and claimed it has cozy ties with communist China.

New ISIS leader is close aide and brother of slain ‘caliph’

The new leader of ISIS, whose appointment the group announced on Thursday, is the brother of slain former caliph Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to two Iraqi security officials and one Western security source.

Ballistic missiles hit Iraq's Kurdish capital, no casualties: Officials

Missile attacks that struck Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil on Sunday were launched from Iran, a US official told Reuters, without giving further details.

Chad peace talks start in Qatar

Chad's military government and dozens of opposition groups started peace talks on Sunday in Qatar as a first step towards ending a rebellion and holding elections.