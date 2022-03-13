Florida governor DeSantis criticises 'woke' Disney, claims it has cozy ties with China

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has criticised Disney for being ''woke'' and claimed it has cozy ties with communist China.

“Disney is in far too deep with the communist party of China and has lost any moral authority to tell you what to do,” he said.

“Companies that have made a fortune catering to families should understand that parents don’t want this injected into their kid’s kindergarten classroom,” DeSantis said.

“Our policies will be based on the best interest of Florida citizens, not the musing of woke corporations.”

Rick Wilson, a former Republican operative now part of the Lincoln Project, said “The weird hypocrisy of Florida politics right now is DeSantis has been happy to take Disney’s money but to pass a bill that’s anathema to the values of their customers and their institution.”

It comes after Walt Disney Co paused all political donations in Florida due to facing employee outcry over "anti-gay" legislation called 'Don't say gay' bill.

The Florida Senate passed the legislation Tuesday which would prohibit classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in the state's primary schools, but also prohibits teachings "not age appropriate" for other grades.

The measure, which its opponents labeled the "Don't Say Gay" bill, passed the state House last month and is headed to Governor Ron DeSantis for approval. DeSantis has indicated his support for the measure.

Opponents and LGBTQ rights activists lobbied against what they call the "Don't Say Gay" law, which will affect kids in kindergarten through third grade, when they are eight or nine years old.

On Friday chief executive Bob Chapek told them he was sorry the company had let them down.

"It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights," he wrote in an email, published by Variety.

"You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry."

Chapek said Disney would be bolstering its support for campaigns aimed at preventing similar legislation in other states as part of an effort to "ensure our advocacy better reflects our values."

Disney, which has a huge presence in the southern state in the form of its Walt Disney World resort, had faced weeks of criticism both internally and externally over its lack of public response.

Disney pledged to increase support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states. It also is re-examining its political contributions.

The Florida legislation, championed by possible presidential nominee DeSantis, is part of nationwide effort by Republicans who feel they are wresting back control from liberal policies they say undermine traditional family values.

Similar moves are afoot in other Republican-led or Republican-leaning states, chiefly in the south.

They include a plan by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to label as "child abuse" medical treatments considered in progressive states to be standard care for transgender teenagers.

The political fight leaves businesses in the often-uncomfortable position of having to take sides on an issue that may pit one group of customers or staff against another.

