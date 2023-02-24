Top 10 world news: Ukraine's Zelensky confident of winning war; FATF suspends Russia's membership, & more

As Russia's offensive in Ukraine marks one year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday (February 24) that his country would win the conflict. Zelensky's comment comes as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) suspended Russia's membership. The United States has announced new sanctions on Russia's key-revenue generating sectors such as defence and banking.

In a statement, FATF said that Russian Federation’s actions unacceptably run counter to FATF core principles aiming to promote security, safety and integrity of global financial system. FATF has decided to suspend their membership.

US and allies to impose sanctions against Russia's key revenue-generating sectors like defence, banking and blocks access to semiconductors. The White House said in a statement that it was also joining with partners in the Group of Seven countries to impose new financial penalties designed to stop the funding of Moscow's war machine.

Many long to enjoy campus life, but in Ukraine it has a whole new meaning; it’s about constant power cuts and the lingering fear that refuses to leave the air.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 24) called for the Group of 20 (G20) to focus on the world's most vulnerable citizens as he said that the financial viability of many nations is being threatened by unsustainable debt.

Phoenix Community Capital, a cryptocurrency investment firm in the United Kingdom that had links to two all-party parliamentary groups (APPGs), seems to have disappeared. The development has left several investors worried about losing tens of thousands of pounds in investment.

As demand weakens in several countries, particularly in North America, the corporation declared in December that it will slash expenses by 9 billion crowns ($880 million) by the end of 2023. Now, the firm plans to layoff 8,500 employees.

Continuing their demand for pay raise, Junior doctors in England will go on strike for three days, 13, 14 and 15 March, the British Medical Association (BMA) has said. According to the BMA, young doctors are at a loss for options after Health Secretary Steve Barclay "refused to attend" a meeting to discuss their wages.

An opposition senatorial candidate in Nigeria was killed in the southeastern Enugu State late Wednesday, ahead of the crucial general election on Saturday.

James Bond star Daniel Craig will be lending his voice for a noble cause. He will seek donations on UK TV for Turkey-Syria as the two nations were rocked by a devastating earthquake recently. The aid appeal will air across 29 channels.