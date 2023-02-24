James Bond star Daniel Craig to voice Turkey-Syria earthquake aid appeal

James Bond star Daniel Craig will be lending his voice for a noble cause. He will seek donations on UK TV for Turkey-Syria as the two nations were rocked by a devastating earthquake recently. The aid appeal will air across 29 channels.

Media owners ITV, UKTV, Channel 5, Sky, STV, Warner Bros, Discovery and Ocean Outdoor have joined hands with Channel 4 for the aid appeal. It will run for 90 seconds at night. It will also air on big screens in cities like London, Liverpool, Birmingham and Manchester.

The aid appeal is an updated version of an original film that aired on February 9 to launch the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal. It features footage of the devastation, highlighting the ever-increasing death toll and showing viewers how they can donate to help with aid.